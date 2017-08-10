BJP objects to Jayant Patil’s veiled comments on PM Narendra Modi

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat, both from BJP, took exception to Patil’s comments. (Representative image: Reuters)

Certain veiled remarks made by NCP leader Jayant Patil about Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to unexpected commotion in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on August 9. As the treasury benches protested vehemently, the Speaker said Patil’s remarks will be examined. The NCP leader took digs at Modi, without naming him, while paying tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

A motion hailing Indira Gandhi on her birth centenary, tabled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was being discussed. Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat, both from BJP, took exception to Patil’s comments. “Patil has used this platform to defame a serving prime minister while talking about a late prime minister. Such tongue in cheek way of talking is unacceptable,” Mungantiwar said. NCP leader Ajit Pawar apologised for Patil’s comments. Speaker Haribhau Bagde said, “Patil’s speech will be examined and if found objectionable, these particular remarks will be expunged from record.”