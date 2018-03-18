BJP not interfering in AIADMK matters, says Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundarajan

Soundarajan said each and every party was capable of taking its own decision and “BJP is not interfering in AIADMK’s matters.” (PTI)

Tamil Nadu unit BJP President Tamilisai Soundarajan today dismissed the reported charge by expelled AIADMK spokesperson K C Palanisamy that the ruling party had become a ‘puppet’ in the hands of the saffron party.

Such allegations against BJP were being made every now and then, she told reporters here replying to a question.

“Can any one say that M K Stalin (DMK Working President) is taking decisions at the behest of the Congress in the state,” she asked.

Soundarajan said each and every party was capable of taking its own decision and “BJP is not interfering in AIADMK’s matters.”

She also added that people would not believe such allegations.

Palanisamy was expelled from the primary membership of the AIADMK after he favoured that the ruling party support the no-confidence motion moved by the TDP and YSR Congress against the BJP-led NDA government in Parliament.

Reacting to sacking, Palanisamy, a former MP, has blamed the party leadership for his removal ‘under pressure from BJP’.

Talking to reporters here, he sought to know why he was singled out for the remarks, though another leader Venugopal, an MP, also expressed similar views on the issue.

The BJP state chief said her party had the numbers, therefore the no-trust motion would have no impact.

Referring to the demand for the Cauvery Management Board, she said the CMB would be set up and the BJP’s state unit would press for it.

Denying the charge that the Centre was not allotting funds to southern states, the BJP leader said enough funds were being given to all the states.