BJP not fulfilling commitments made to Jitan Ram Manjhi, upsets ex-Bihar CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accused of upsetting Jitan Ram Manjhi, a former Bihar Chief Minister, for not fulfilling its commitments made to him. The Mahadalit leader was broke away from Nitish Kumar led-Janata Dal (United) to join the NDA. According to The Indian Express report, the leader was promised on certain issues before he joined the saffron-led alliance in 2015 but it was not turned into reality till the date. However, keeping aside the issue, Manjhi’s party – the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) – is completely focusing on the upcoming presidential election. The party did not make clear what exactly the commitment was and cleared that it will not raise the issue before the election for the top constitutional post on July 17. A source in the party claimed that Manjhi was promised the post of Governor, as per the report.

Tipping off about it, HAM(S) spokesperson Danish Rizwan said that the party has some issues but at present, its entire priority is to see BJP led-NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind winning in the poll. He further said Manjhi has always supported to field a Scheduled Caste candidate for the post of President, said the report. Kovind has been known as a crusader for the Rights and Cause of Weaker Sections of the Society specially Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/ OBC/Minority/Land Women from his student days.

Though Manjhi did not speak on the issue, his party’s senior leader and former Bihar minister Mahachandra Prasad Singh talked about it. According to him, the party had made some commitment to Manjhi before he joined NDA in 2015 but “it is true that Jitan Ram Manjhi has not been given his due by the BJP”.

Meanwhile, the BJP has said that they have neither know what Manjhi was promised nor they have any information about him being upset of not fulfilling commitments made to him. The report added quoting a senior party leader that it is on the central leadership of BJP to take such matter into consideration. Resorting to not to make further comment on the issue, he cleared that there are no problems within the NDA.