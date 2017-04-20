BJP not a threat to regional parties, we are enough to tackle them: Mamata Banerjee

In a fresh development, Chief Minister of West Bengal on Thursday said that she doesn’t believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) is a threat to regional parties(ANI)

In a fresh development, Chief Minister of West Bengal on Thursday said that she doesn’t believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) is a threat to regional parties. The regional parties are enough to tackle them, ANI quoted her as saying. This statement comes in the wake of Mamata Banerjee meeting Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik. Mamata, who was on a three-day visit to Odisha has urged all the regional parties to unite and move ahead together.

While talking to reporters in Puri, on Wednesday, Mamata had said, “All regional parties should come together and move ahead with greater strength, maintaining good relations with each other. Our effort will be to unite them.” She had also pointed out the BJP’s efforts to create differences between them and that they should be aware of it. While speaking to reporters, she had accused BJP of playing a divide-and-rule policy on the basis of caste and religion. Maintaining her stance, she said that she won’t allow BJP to spread hatred and divide people.

Today, when asked about the Union Cabinet’s decision to ban beacon lights, Mamata said that she had never used red beacons atop her car, so it’s nothing new for her, ANI quoted her as saying. Yesterday, the government had ordered a ban on the use of beacon lights atop official cars. This was the Modi government’s major crackdown on the “lal batti” (VVIP) culture. On his part, PM Narendra Modi had taken to Twitter to say that the decision was taken to highlight the fact that ‘every Indian is a VIP’. Speaking to PTI, Union Minister Gadkari had said on Wednesday that, ” Red beacon will be allowed only on emergency service vehicles from May 1 to end VIP culture.”