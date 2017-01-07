BJP National Executive Meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about transparency in political funding

Today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the leaders and workers of the Bhartiya Janta Party members at the party’s two-day National Executive Meet that began on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today addressed the leaders and workers of the Bhartiya Janta Party members at the party’s two-day National Executive Meet that began on Friday. During his 40 minutes long speech, Modi focused on two major happenings in the country i.e. demonetisation push and the ongoing state elections. The Prime Minister here said the problems and concerns of poor is important to us (BJP) adding that poor and poverty is not just a vote bank for BJP.

Keeping in mind the upcoming state elections, Modi has also asked the leaders to focus on working for the party. He further asked the party leaders not to put pressure to give tickets to their kin. He has requested to give tickets only to those who deem fit. Commenting up on the demonetisation policy, Modi said that the objective of the move is still the same, to clean up black money and corruption from the country.

Modi also applauded the party workers of BJP across the nation, saying that BJP workers are not the one’s who walk with the flow, but the one’s who has caliber to change the flow.

Yesterday, members at the meet gave a standing ovation to PM Modi for the ‘unprecedented’ cross-border surgical strikes and the demonetisation ‘success’ in the country. Even the party President Amit Shah praised the prime minister for India’s stance after the Uri attack.

Shah said, “Because of the leadership and will power of the Prime Minister, for the first time in independent India, we gave a fitting reply by entering the enemy’s own home… this one decision changed the way the world looks at India.” He also listed the benefits of the demonetisation move and said that it would help the country get rid of corruption. The national executive meet also recounted BJP’s successes in 2016, including the party’s win in Assam and formation of government in Arunachal.