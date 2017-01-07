BJP national executive meet passes economic resolution ahead of polls in five states

As per the resolution, the party praised the work done by the government for the poor. (Source: AP)

On the second and last day of JP national executive meeting, the party party passed economic resolution, to be followed for the development of the country, ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur starting from next month.

As per the resolution, the party praised the work done by the government for the poor. It also said that the the government’s demonetisation step shoould be praised as it was for the betterment of the poor, and also the people of the country, who had tO stand in long queues soon after the the old notes of rs 500 and RS 1,000 were banned in banks nad ATMs, often returning empty handed due to lack of cash. Because of this the government got help from the people of this country in its fight against corruption, black money, and terrorism. Because of this the people of the country has also gained confidence that the political environment of the country has changed as the care of commoners are also being taken care of.

Economic Resolution passed in BJP National Executive Meeting at NDMC convention centre New Delhi 7th January 2017. pic.twitter.com/mjENiLyMHb — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) January 7, 2017

It also said that with the encouragement to go for digital in different areas, the people of the country will gain and the role played by middlemen will be diminished, and with help of digitalisation, corruption can also be reduced.