BJP MP threatens IAS officer in UP, says will make his life difficult if he troubles her partymen (Image Source ANI)

A BJP MP Priyanka Singh Rawat from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh threatened SDM Ajay Kumar Dwivedi over an ongoing anti-encroachment drive. The incident was caught in camera footage in which the BJP MP was seen arguing with the SDM and saying that she will make his life difficult. Rawat said “‘Main tumhara jeena mushkil kar doongi’ (I will make your life difficult in Barabanki if my workers face even an iota of difficulty.)” When asked later why she had made such a serious comment, Rawat replied that Dwivedi walked away without listening to her when she was discussing the matter.

Reacting to the incident the SDM told media persons,”What message will go out to the people? It is the responsibility of the official to listen, understand and pay due respect to protocol.”

The incident happened in Barabanki where the BJP MP lost her cool when locals protested against the anti-encroachment drive led by SDM. The BJP MP was angry over why the anti-encroachment drive was conducted. She said to SDM, “I am standing here for the people of the area and you are walking away…you have to work for the people of the area and not for yourself. Learn about protocol and how people’s representatives have to be given respect.”

On reporters questioning her manner in way she behaved with the official, Rawat defended herself and said “We are educated people and know what language has to be used. We are not illiterate people. You can get an inquiry done into what kind of language was used by the said person (the trainee IAS officer).”

On the other hand, Dwivedi defended his actions by saying that a team of revenue department officials and police was sent to clear an alleged encroachment on a pond and a primary school on government land, but they were stopped from doing so. Later, the MP also reached there. The SDM said he had informed his seniors of the matter and maintained that his drive against the illegal encroachments would continue.

In an earlier incident, Rawat in April this year had told a police officer that she would “skin him alive”.