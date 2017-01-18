BJP MP Tarun Vijay joins pro-Jallikattu protest in Delhi

“People who are against Jallikattu are Brown viceroys who don’t know India,” he said, asserting that students will also stage protest against any ban on the sport. (Facebook)

BJP leader and former MP Tarun Vijay today extended support to Jallikattu by joining a protest by Tamil students here and termed opponents of the bull-taming sport as “brown viceroys knowing nothing” about India and its culture. Dozens of Tamil students staged a candle light protest near Nirman Bhawan here. Tarun, who was present on the occasion, also sang a self-composed rap song in Tamil in support of Jallikattu.



“We humbly assure Tamil people not to feel alone. If needed we will bring students from Uttarakhand and other North Indian states to Tamil Nadu to support Jallikattu,” he said.

He promised to bring Jallikattu tradition to North India. The Centre, on January 8, 2016, had issued a notification lifting ban on Jallikattu with certain restrictions. The notification is presently under legal scrutiny.