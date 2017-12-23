BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje wants to know Congress high command’s stand on Mahadayi river water row

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje today sought to know the Congress high command’s stand on Mahadayi river water sharing row in the wake of Goa Congress president Shantaram Naik’s statement on the issue. (Image: PTI)

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje today sought to know the Congress high command’s stand on Mahadayi river water sharing row in the wake of Goa Congress president Shantaram Naik’s statement on the issue. Naik has termed the Goa government’s openness for bilateral talks with Karnataka over diversion of Mahadayi river water as an “anti-Goa” move. Speaking to reporters here, the MP said she wanted to know from Congress president Rahul Gandhi what his stand on the Mahadayi water sharing issue would be. The MP said her party would continue its efforts to bring Mahadayi water to Karnataka.She also urged farmers staging protests on the issue to join BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa in his efforts to end the row over water sharing.

Naik has said the reason for chief minister Manohar Parrikar to take such an “anti-Goa” and “anti-Goan” decision on the issue was to win the Karnataka elections. “Manohar Parrikar has gone against the interest of Goa and Goemkars (Goans) by taking a decision to allow Karnataka to lift water of the Mahadayi when the matter is pending before the Mahadeyi Water Tribunal,” Naik said. Ahead of the assembly elections early next year, BJP has started the exercise to resolve the issue. Parrikar, in a letter to state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Thursday, had said, in principle, Goa would not oppose the “reasonable” and “justified” quantum of water meant to be utilised for drinking.

He had also pointed out that the matter is pending before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal. BJP president Amit Shah had recently mediated a meeting between Yeddyurappa and Parrikar. Karnataka Congress has been very critical of BJP on the issue saying the Karnataka BJP leaders went ahead to resolve the matter overlooking chief minister Siddaramaih.