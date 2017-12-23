BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje challenges Siddaramaiah government to arrest her

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje today challenged the Karnataka government to arrest her for alleged “inflammatory” tweets on the rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl in Vijayapura. (PTI)

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje today challenged the Karnataka government to arrest her for alleged “inflammatory” tweets on the rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl in Vijayapura. “If Siddaramaiah’s government has courage, let it arrest me. I am not applying for bail. Whatever I have tweeted is based on what I have seen and heard in media,” she told reporters here. “I will put my case before the police. Let them interrogate me,” she said, a day after she was booked for the alleged “inflammatory” tweets. Inspite of informing the police about the incident, the government did not arrest the culprits and instead booked a case against her, Karandlaje said. She alleged that the FIR against her was politically motivated. Police had alleged Karandlaje’s tweets added to tension in the regions of coastal Karnataka, which was on the boil since December 6 when 19-year-old Paresh Mesta was found dead under mysterious circumstances. An FIR was filed against Karandlaje on charges of provoking people to cause riots, disturbing communal harmony and spreading rumours. “CM @siddaramaiah’s appeasement politics has turned Karnataka into a safe haven for Jihadi Goons. He is shamelessly pursuing his agenda of appeasement & dividing the society,” Karandlaje had tweeted.