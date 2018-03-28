BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule to rally against Narendra Modi government; here’s why

As per news agency ANI, Phule, an MP from UP’s Bahraich constituency, will hold the rally against alleged “anti-SC/ST policies of Government of India.”

Savitri Bai Phule, Bhartiya Janata Party Member of Parliament, has announced holding a rally in Lucknow against policies of Narendra Modi government. As per news agency ANI, Phule, an MP from UP’s Bahraich constituency, will hold the rally against alleged “anti-SC/ST policies of Government of India.” The rally is scheduled to be organised at Kanshi Ram Shanti Upvan in Lucknow. Speaking to a newspaper, Phule expressed her concerns over the state of Dalits and her party’s contention over the rights given to her community.

Phule’s rally comes at a time when Mayawati, who is the tallest Dalit leader in the state, has joined hands with Akhilesh Yadav’s SP, to corner the BJP. Since the development, the war between the BJP and BSP has escalated.

On Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over their “mindset” towards Dalits in the country. Slamming BJP, Mayawati said that in four-and-half years of governance, the saffron party has only done drama towards Dalits. A day earlier, PM Narendra Modi had hailed Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s journey and struggle in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

The BSP boss claimed that Modi may have spoken of BR Ambedkar but his mindset is the stark opposite of what Baba Saheb stood for. “That is the reason BJP RSS was kept out of power in the past decades,” she said during a meeting with zonal coordinators at BSP headquarter in Lucknow.

In his address, Modi said Ambedkar had shown that to succeed, it is not necessary for a person to be born in an illustrious or rich family. Those who are born in poor families in India can dare to realise their dreams by achieving success.

Both SP and BSP are now eyeing Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll. Voting for Kairana seat located in western part of the state was necessitated after the demise of incumbent BJP MP Hukum Singh.