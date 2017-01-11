BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj responds to ‘population’ remark row, says no such statements made

Election Commission has asked him to respond and his remarks can be violation of the code of conduct during elections as his remarks can promote communal enmity.(IE)

After and MP Sakshi Maharaj was issued a show cause by Election Commission for his alleged communal remarks, in which he had been asked to submit his explanation by January 11, the BJP leader today denied all allegations made against him. At a religious event in Meerut the previous week, he had allegedly said that money from cattle slaughter was being used to fund terrorism and that non- Hindus were responsible for population growth. He said that population growth is causing various problems and the responsible are those who talk of ‘4 wives and 40 children’.

Election Commission has asked him to respond and his remarks can be violation of the code of conduct during elections as his remarks can promote communal enmity.

You may also like to watch:

On January 11 Sakshi Maharaj visited the Election Commission and denied the accusations and said that he was only speaking at a gathering organized for the ‘saints’ and it was not a political rally. He also denied defaming any community by naming it. However, Sakshi Mahjaraj then added in his statement that women are not ‘machines’ to bear babies and the population needed to be controlled.”

After strong protests from the opposition, the Commission sought answers from Meerut District Administration. Congress said it would file a Complaint against the BJP leader. However, BJP has distanced itself from the whole issue.The controversy has erupted at a time when Uttar Pradesh is all set to go to elections along with 4 other states in February.