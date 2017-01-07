BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj plays communal card, BJP disassociates

Maharaj defended his comments saying, “I have not commented on any community. I have been misquoted and ready to face election commission.”

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sakshi Maharaj reportedly used communal tone while speaking on the issue of population control in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. Sakshi also made some communal comments while addressing the gathering. In his speech, Sakshi Maharaj reportedly said that population rise is in country is not because of the Hindus but due to those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children. Sakshi, without naming any particular community, said: “Mothers aren’t just birth-giving machines. Mother, Hindu or Muslim, should be respected.” The self-proclaimed Maharaj further said that “the time to ‘triple talaq’ is here”, he urged the government to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as soon as possible.

According to CNN-News18, Maharaj defended his comments saying, “I have not commented on any community. I have been misquoted and ready to face election commission.” Later, while talking to news agency ANI on the issue, Sakshi said that he, along with his brothers, should awarded for not giving birth to children in their entire life.

Also Watch:

He added that population is rising everyday but land is limited. “Hume to inaam milna chahye hum 4 bhai hain or chaaro sanyasi hain toh bache karne ka koi sawal hi nahi hai (We should be awarded. We are four brothers and all are saints, so there is no point of giving birth” he said. “Jansakhya badh rahi hai,zameen utni hi hai. Maine kaha aurat machine nahi;4 biwi,40 bache,3 talaq nahi chalenge(I had said that population is rising, but land is limited. I had said that women are not machines to produce babies. Four wives and 40 kids, triple talaqs won’t work)” he said.

“Jansakhya badh rahi hai,zameen utni hi hai. Maine kaha aurat machine nahi;4 biwi,40 bache,3 talaq nahi chalenge(I had said that population is rising, but land is limited. I had said that women are not machines to produce babies. Four wives and 40 kids, triple talaqs won’t work)” he said.