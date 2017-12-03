BJP MP Pratap Simha taken into preventive custody

Police had made elaborate security arrangements in Hunsur on account of Eid Milad yesterday and the procession today, which, according to them, has a history of disturbance to peace in the region associated with it.

BJP MP Pratap Simha and few others were today taken into preventive custody at Hunsur near Mysuru ahead of the Hanuman Jayanthi procession, police said. Police had made elaborate security arrangements in Hunsur on account of Eid Milad yesterday and the procession today, which, according to them, has a history of disturbance to peace in the region associated with it. Prohibitory orders are also in place, police said. The district administration had permitted the organisers to take out the procession on a specified route, and informed those required, including public representatives, about it, they said. However, the organisers along with Simha had demanded some changes in the route and despite appeals by police against it, they planned to go ahead, officials said. Simha along some other persons have been taken into custody as a preventive measure, they said. On the other hand, the Lok Sabha MP hit out at the Congress government in the state.

Speaking to reporters at Hunsur, Simha alleged that despite requests made to the administration and the IG seeking permission to begin the procession from a particular place and assuring them about following restrictions put in place, “police are stopping us.” Tension prevailed in Hunsur as his supporters protested demanding Simha’s release. Police said the situation is now under control and peaceful, and there was no reason for worry.