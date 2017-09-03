BJP MP Nana Patole rushes to deny his comment that PM Modi does not like questions, blames media

BJP MP Nana Patole (IE Photo)

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nana Patole sparked a controversy by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t like being asked questions, and that PM had asked him to shut up at a party MPs’ meeting, he refuted the remarks and said that the PM has the authority to say things which he deems fit. As per the report by the Indian Express, the MP from Bhandara-Gondiya said that he was quoted out of context by the media.

Patole was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “I was selectively quoted by the media. I was speaking about not just my party’s government and my CM but all successive governments and CMs while making the point that necessary things are not being done to ameliorate the condition of farmers. Why didn’t you people report that?” He added, “I said the CM had called state MPs’ meeting twice in the last three years. I said such meetings are of use only when the government hammers out proper proposals to get maximum share from the Centre. I also said Maharashtra, despite generating maximum revenue, always gets less share from the Centre. This I had said about all the CMs till date and not exclusively Devendra Fadnavis.”

Patole, on Friday raised a storm while speaking at a event in Nagpur where he said that Prime Minister Modi doesn’t like being questioned.