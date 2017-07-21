BJP MP Maheish Girri demands President rule in Delhi

During the Zero Hour, Maheish Girri, who represents East Delhi constituency, said President’s rule should be imposed in Delhi as the local government had failed to deal with the day-to-day problems here. (Image Source: IE)

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha today demanded dismissal of the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital, accusing it of “incompetence” in dealing with civic affairs. During the Zero Hour, Maheish Girri, who represents East Delhi constituency, said President’s rule should be imposed in Delhi as the local government had failed to deal with the day-to-day problems here. He also said that a parliamentary constituency should fall under only one local administrative area, as multiplicity of district and muncipality authorities led to long delay in execution of works and waste of public money.

Girri said 80 per cent of his parliamentary constituency fell under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the rest under the South Delhi civic body. Maintaining that there were several deputy commissioners and DCPs, he said he had to be in touch with so many different authorities for development projects, Girri said, adding that these authorities often did not communicate properly. “There should be synchronisation between parliamentary constituency and administrative region. They should be one,” he said. Shashi Tharoor (Congress) said there was an urgent need for central assistance to curb vector-borne diseases in Kerala and deal with the flood-related calamities there.

Baijayant Jay Panda (BJD) spoke on the issue of right to privacy and said there could not be right to absolute privacy in the modern world. However, there must be the right to privacy with “narrowly defined exceptions”, he said. He also heaped praise on Aadhar and Jan Dhan account initiatives, saying they had brought “tremendous” benefits to the people. Referring to the Supreme Court’s hearing on the issue of privacy involving the Aadhar law, he said the matter has gone beyond Aadhar.

Privacy concerns were real and a balance must be found, he said, seeking changes in outdated laws like the Indian Telegraph Act and the IT Act. Pashupati Nath Singh (BJP) demanded a change in the names of roads named after Akbar, Jahangir and others who “enslaved us”.They should be named after patriots, he said, drawing support from Shiv Sena members. Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav (RJD) accused the Centre of ignoring the railway projects for Bihar announced by Lalu Prasad, a former railway minister.