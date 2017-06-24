BJP MP George Baker attacked and injured in Kalna, Bengal

BJP MP George Baker and four other party workers were injured today in an alleged attack by TMC workers at Kalna town in Bengal’s Burdwan district. (Image: IE)

BJP MP George Baker and four other party workers were injured today in an alleged attack by TMC workers at Kalna town in Bengal’s Burdwan district. The attackers who brickbatted Baker’s car, damaged it besides injured him and the others, police said. Baker, actor and a nominated BJP Lok Sabha member, who has gone there as part of BJP’s ‘Vistarak’ programme, was helped to come out of the car by the police and he filed a complaint with Kalna police. Baker and the other injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was discharged after first aid while the others were admitted to the hospital, sources said.

“They (TMC) were beating our partymen. When I got down from my vehicle they attacked me. One of them tried to hit me on the head but I resisted it. Some of them hit me from behind,” Baker said. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that everyday his party workers who were involved in ‘Vistarak’ programme, were beaten up in the state. “George Baker was assaulted at Kalna. His vehicle was damaged. It has been done to stop the Vistarak programme”, he alleged.

You may also like to watch:

TMC Burdwan(rural) district president and state minister Swapan Debnath said he had heard of the incident and denied that his party had any role in it. “The incident was a result of an intra-party feud in BJP. Police should investigate,” he said.