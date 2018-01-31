  3. BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga cremated with full state honours

Senior BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga, who died in Delhi yesterday, was cremated today with full state honours at his native village in neighbouring Palghar district.

Published: January 31, 2018
Wanaga stuck to his demands, for which he fought till the end, Fadnavis added. State BJP chief Raosaheb Danve, state minister Vinod Tawde, MP Kapil Patil, Palghar guardian minister Vishnu Sawara and others were present at the cremation.

Senior BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga, who died in Delhi yesterday, was cremated today with full state honours at his native village in neighbouring Palghar district. Wanaga, 67, a three-time MP, died after collapsing in his Ferozeshah Road residence in the national capital yesterday. His body was brought to Kawad, his native village in Talasari taluka in Palghar district, where the last rites were performed and he was cremated with full state honours. Thousands of people paid tributes to the leader. Addressing a condolence meet there, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Wanaga’s death was a big loss for the party. “He was a true leader, who worked for the uplift of the downtrodden…The party has lost him when he was needed the most,” the CM said.

Wanaga stuck to his demands, for which he fought till the end, Fadnavis added. State BJP chief Raosaheb Danve, state minister Vinod Tawde, MP Kapil Patil, Palghar guardian minister Vishnu Sawara and others were present at the cremation.

