BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s residence allegedly attacked by TMC workers

Amid protests by Trinamool Congress workers, BJP MP Babul Suriyo has alleged that his residence at Kolkata’s Kailash Bose Street has been attacked. The singer turned politician said that his parents were at home when TMC men attacked his residence. “TMC Goons trying 2 break into my Apartment in Kailash Bose Street where my MumDad are staying. How shameful is this,” he said.

Calling the alleged attack a shameful incident, Supriyo tweeted a video of the same.

Earlier in the day, TMC workers had allegedly hurled a bomb at Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) district President Krishna Bhattacharya’s house. According to reports by the News Republic, Bhattacharya was injured during the attack by TMC-led miscreants. The time of the attack was reported to be around 9:30 pm. The attackers reportedly beat up the former BJP district President badly before ransacking her house. Krishna was immediately rushed to the hospital following the beatdown.

Earlier, several others BJP workers had also been injured following an attack on the state party headquarters by the students’ wing of the Trinamool Congress. The attacks, as reported is believed to be a mark of protest against the arrest of Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. The agitated TMC reportedly protested in front of Prime Minister’s residence, carrying their party flag and shouting slogans, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. TMC led by Mamata Banerjee has accused Bharatiya Janata Party of vendetta politics.