Uttar Pradesh BJP MLC Satyendra Kushwaha passed away following prolonged illness

BJP MLC Satyendra Kushwaha died at a hospital here in the early hours of today following prolonged illness, party sources said. He was 49. Kushwaha was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences two years ago after he suffered a brain stroke. He breathed his last at 0135 hours, the sources said. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter. Kushwaha was a co-incharge of the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit and became a member of the Bihar Vidhan Parishad in May, 2012. Condoling his death, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described Kushwaha as “a skilled political leader and a hard-working social activist” and prayed that his family members find the strength to bear the loss.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said Kushwaha was “a young and dynamic leader whose death has caused an irreparable loss to the party”.