BJP MLAs seek Lt Governor intervention over freezing of Delhi University colleges funding

The legislators led by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijender Gupta claimed that the Delhi government’s action will affect 50,000 students. (PTI)

A delegation of Delhi BJP legislators today met Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and sought his intervention in the matter related to the freezing of funding of 28 DU-affiliated colleges by the AAP government. The legislators led by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijender Gupta claimed that the Delhi government’s action will affect 50,000 students. “The Lt Governor has sought a detailed report from the government in the matter,” Gupta said in a statement. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia yesterday directed the finance department of Delhi government to freeze the release of funds to 28 colleges due to non-formation of governing bodies there. Sisodia alleged that the Delhi University (DU) is “not willing” to have governing bodies in these colleges. Gupta alleged that the Delhi government itself is responsible for non-formation of governing bodies at the colleges.

“It had sent the names for nominations to the governing bodies against the prescribed norms. Many of them were AAP workers,” he said. The delegation included the MLAs Jagdish Pradhan, O P Sharma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.