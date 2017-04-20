BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore does a Ravindra Gaikwad, caught slapping an employee of toll plaza in Bareilly

A snapshot of the incident that happened at the toll plaza. (Source: Times Now video)

Days after Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was caught on camera beating an Air India staffer with a slipper and just a day after he was seen tussling with police officers at an ATM machine, a video posted by news channel Times Now on its Twitter handle, shows another eminent personality, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rakesh Rathore, slapping a toll plaza employee in Bareilly. The channel claimed that Rathore assaulted the toll plaza employee in Bareilly after an argument. It also alleged that MLA was drunk and since the employee showed disregard to him, he reportedly took matters into his own hands.

#WATCH BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore slaps toll plaza employee in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/2oGNfSktKv — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 20, 2017

The video was shot at night so the visuals are not very clear. Also, the date and time of when it was shot cannot be verified, however, the TV channel claims that the incident happened at a toll plaza in Bareilly. This is the second incident of an Indian politician involved in such incident in as many days as on Wednesday news agency ANI, posted a 54-second long video in which the controversial Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was seen berating policemen in the Latur district of Maharashtra.

Ravindra Gaikwad was in the news last month when he sparked a controversy by allegedly beating an Air India employee with his slipper. In an immediate response, he was put on a no-fly list by the airline, a ban which was later revoked. After around three weeks, on Wednesday, Air India officials have reportedly written to the Delhi Police asking ‘why no action has been taken against Gaikwad.’ Air India MD Ashwani Lohani reportedly has written to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi wherein he has asked for action to be taken on the FIRs-lodged in the case.

#WATCH: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad argues with a police officer in Latur (Maharashtra) during a protest over a non-functioning ATM pic.twitter.com/k1rCa12aGc — ANI (@ANI_news) April 19, 2017

News agency Reuters also reported on Wednesday that morale of the Air India officials was being impacted as no action was taken against Gaikwad. In the aftermath of the incident, refusing to apologise to the Air India official whom he allegedly thrashed, Gaikwad said he would only tender an apology to Parliament.