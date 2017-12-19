BJP MLA questions patriotism of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, asks why they didn’t marry in India

Sakya, BJP lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh, asked why Virat and Anushka could not marry in India.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Pannalal Sakya on Tuesday questioned the patriotism of cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Sakya questioned Virat and his wife Anushka’s choice of a destination wedding in Italy. Sakya, BJP lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh, asked why Virat and Anushka could not marry in India. In a video, aired by news channel Times Now, Sakya is seen saying that Virat earned his money and fame in India, yet he chose a foreign destination to get married. “In this country, Ram, Krishna, Vikramaditya, and Yudhisthira got married. And you people might have also married in this country or would get married. But no one among us goes abroad like he has gone. He earned his money and fame in India and took all of it abroad,” Sakya said.

Virat and Anushka’s tied nuptial knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. It was grand wedding ceremony which took place at a luxury heritage resort Borgo Finocchieto, a little over 100 km away from Florence. The wedding, which was attended by a very few family and friends, flooded Indian internet with the pictures and videos of the wedding.The couple is scheduled to hold reception ceremonies in Delhi on December 21 and in Mumbai on December 26. The reception invites are also out and are already going viral on the social media.

Delhi reception scheduled to take place at Durbar Hall, Taj Diplomatic Enclave. It will see participation from both Bollywood and cricketing world. The invitation card was shared by Director Mahesh Bhatt on Twitter. Sharing the photo, Bhatt wrote, “They made it ! Our heartiest congratulations to Anushka & Virat. We pray that this love story goes on forever and ever. Amen !@imVkohli @anushkasharma.” Currently, the newly weds are currently enjoying their honeymoon in snowcapped mountains at a location undisclosed to media. On Friday, Anushka shared a cosy selfie with Virat, and the white landscape makes the perfect backdrop. “In heaven, literally,” Anushka captioned the image, without revealing the destination.