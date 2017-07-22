BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal passes away

Mathura Prasad Pal, the BJP MLA from Sikandra in Kanpur Dehat district in Uttar Pradesh, today passed away following a prolonged illness. (Representative Image:IE)

Mathura Prasad Pal, the BJP MLA from Sikandra in Kanpur Dehat district in Uttar Pradesh, today passed away following a prolonged illness. He was 72. Pal, a cancer patient, was on his way to Delhi for treatment when he breathed his last near Mathura in the wee hours. On July 17, the BJP MLA was brought to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on a wheelchair for casting his vote in the presidential election. NDA’s Ramnath Kovind won the election against opposition nominee Meira Kumar.

The BJP leader’s body would be kept in his native village, Maidupur-Barhapur, in Kanpur Dehat for the people to pay their last respects. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over Pal’s demise and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. In a message issued here, he said Pal had always been sensitive towards the problems of the poor and deprived sections of the society. The chief minister is scheduled to visit Maidupur- Barhapur later in the day, a government official said here.