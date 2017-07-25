BJP MLA Manjinder Sirsa seeks Sushma Swaraj’s help in providing aid to ailing youth in France

The Rajouri Garden MLA said 27-year-old Amrinder Singh, who hails from SAS Nagar in Punjab and is on a work visa. (Image: IE)

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa today sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s intervention in providing help to an ailing Indian youth who is admitted in a hospital in France. The Rajouri Garden MLA said 27-year-old Amrinder Singh, who hails from SAS Nagar in Punjab and is on a work visa, has been stranded in a Paris hospital for over a month. He said the visa of the youth’s parents has been rejected.

“Requesting @Indian_Embassy for support for the ailing Amrinder who has been on work visa in France and is stranded in a hospital in France. “And arrange to grant visa and other necessary help at the earliest to the distressed parents. @SushmaSwaraj Ji @FranceinIndia,” Sirsa tweeted. Responding to his tweet, Swaraj on Twitter said, she has spoken to the Indian embassy in France to extend all possible help to the ailing youth. “Sushma ji also called me assuring all possible help to the family at the earliest,” the BJP MLA said.

In another tweet, the External Affairs minister said that 53 out of 97 Indians who were stranded in the UAE waters have managed to return home. Swaraj tweeted an article of ‘The Gulf News’, which quoted Indian Consul General in Dubai Vipul on Sunday as saying that 53 of them had been sent back home, so far.

The crew had been at anchorage in the UAE waters since July last year. Since they were not provided with food, water and fuel for several months, and their requests for signoff were not heeded by their company, the report added.