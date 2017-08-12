BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana son’s company owned the Porsche that crashed at Lutyens zone, says Delhi police

According to the police, the luxury car is owned by a company which has BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana’s son as director. (PTI)

The Delhi police have finally zeroed on the owner of the speeding Porsche which allegedly hit another car and later rammed into a traffic signal at Tughlak Road area. According to the police, the luxury car is owned by a company which has BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana’s son as director. The police is now investigating whether it was MLA’s son, Arjun Bhadana and a friend fled the spot after the accident. Officer B K Singh told that the car was recovered and FIR has been registered after a complaint from Mridul Tulsian, an engineering student. Indian Express quoted B K Singh saying, “During the course of the investigation, we came to know that the recovered Porsche is registered with Gurgaon-based Krishna Arjun Buildtech Pvt Ltd. The director of the company is Arjun Bhadana. We have served a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicle Act on the company, asking its officials to produce the errant driver.”

When BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana was approached for a comment but he denied sharing any personal details. On the night of August 5 Tulisan was returning with his friends in his Toyota Corolla Altis after a dinner at the Pandara Road when this incident took place. A senior police officer said, “Around 10.20 pm, Tulsian reached the traffic signal at Rajesh Pilot Marg and Prithviraj Road. He claimed he was crossing the junction when the signal turned green. All of a sudden, a speeding car hit their vehicle from the left, following which Tulsian’s car rammed into a road divider before hitting a traffic signal.”

After the investigation, it has emerged that after hitting the vehicle, the driver tried to escape with his car but at the very next signal the Porche’s tyre got punctured and the driver and his friend were forced to abandon the car and escape. The statement of the eyewitnesses have been recorded and the pictures clicked by the people on spot have been shared with the investigating officer.