BJP MLA appeals Maharashtra government to make Vande Mataram mandatory; call dissenters Deshdrohi, says Vinay Katiyar

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Katiyar said that in schools and madrasas, national anthem should be sung and the national flag should be hoisted, ANI reported. He said that people who do not agree with this should be categorised as ‘Deshdrohi’ or traitors. Meanwhile, Senior BJP MLA Raj Purohit has appealed to the Maharashtra government to make Vande Mataram mandatory in the state as soon as possible. Purohit told Times Now, “Every patriotic citizen and the patriotic Muslim community is content with this. I was hoping Waris Pathan’s [MLA of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen] soul would wake up and if there is any patriotism left in him, he would say ‘Vande Mataram’. But as soon as I asked him, he ran away. When I asked him to say ‘Jai Shree Ram’, he didn’t.”

He added, “The Muslim community loves to sing Vande Mataram. India’s best singer, A R Rehman has spread the song to the whole world. That’s why everyone should sing the song. Everyone should also say ‘Jai Shree Ram’. Every religion should be respected.”

“I want to thank the Maharashtra government, Chief Minister [Devendra Fadnavis], Vinod Tawde, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as because of them, soon this year Vande Mataram would be sung everywhere,” Purohit said. The BMC on Thursday had passed a motion to make the song compulsory in every municipal school. According to PTI, Purohit has been demanding that Vande Mataram is sung before an event and Jana Gana Mana, the national anthem of India, at the end.