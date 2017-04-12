BJP misusing probe agencies against political opponents: Himachal Pradesh ministers

“The investigation by three agencies in a single case against Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh clearly indicates the nefarious designs of the BJP,” they said in a joint statement here.

Himachal Pradesh ministers Vidya Stokes and Mukesh Agnihotri today accused the BJP of misusing the central probe agencies against its political opponents and termed it as an “unhealthy” practice. “The investigation by three agencies in a single case against Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh clearly indicates the nefarious designs of the BJP,” they said in a joint statement here.

The claimed that despite all odds, the state government has ensured unprecedented development in Himachal Pradesh and the Congress would again form government after the Assembly polls later this year. Asserting that the Congress is not afraid of the BJP’s conspiracies against Singh and the party and MLAs are strongly behind him, the ministers warned that if the BJP tries to initiate “illegal action” against the Chief Minister, then they would have to face serious consequences.

They also alleged that the BJP has been trying to “destabilise” the democratically elected government in the state and the people would never tolerate it. Stokes and Agnihotri claimed that Singh has always cooperated in the investigation but it is “unfortunate” that he was being interrogated time and again by the investigating agencies.

They alleged that ahead of the Assembly elections, slated to be held later this year, the BJP leaders are involved in “malicious propaganda” against the Chief Minister to mislead the people and derive political mileage out of it.