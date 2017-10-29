BJP minister taunts Rahul Gandhi after Congress vice president tweets dog video; see his tweet jibe

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is a minister in BJP government of Assam, on Sunday took a dig at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo from TWitter and PTI)

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is a minister in BJP government of Assam, on Sunday took a dig at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. The tweet jibe by the BJP minister came after Rahul tweeted a dog video. Tweeting the video, Rahul wrote, ““Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I’m coming clean..it’s me..Pidi..I’m way ???? than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!” Reacting to this Sarma wrote, ” Sir @OfficeOfRG,who knows him better than me.Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam’s issues.” The tweet of Sarma got over 10k likes and retweets. Earlier, the BJP minister had told a TV channel that when a tiff took place in a meeting of Assam Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi seemed oblivious and more interested in feeding biscuits to his dog – Biswa was then a senior Congress leader and thereafter joined BJP, blaming Congress VP for his step. Bjp won the election and Biswa got the ministership.

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet:-

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I’m coming clean..it’s me..Pidi..I’m way ???? than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 29, 2017

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tweet:-

Sir @OfficeOfRG,who knows him better than me.Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam’s issues http://t.co/Eiu7VsuvL1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 29, 2017

There has been lot of speculation about who handles Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account i.e. @OfficeOfRaGa. In connection with the big question, the Congress leader on Sunday this interesting tweet with a video. There has been a huge surge in Twitter following of Rahul Gandhi’s account. People have been asking about who handles his account and content of tweets, and now Rahul allegedly answered it with this video.

According to ANI, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘resurgence’ on social media also goes hand in hand with another news report claiming that the Congress had roped in Big Data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica for a more targeted digital campaign to woo voters.