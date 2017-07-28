BJP’s Chaudhary Babulal raises concern over condition of potato farmers, says government should take urgent steps

Babulal said big companies are making huge money by making packaged products from potato but the farmers are suffering. (Reuters)

The condition of potato farmers is very bad and the government should take urgent steps to support them, BJP member Chaudhary Babulal said in the Lok Sabha today. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he said the government should give at least Rs 100 subsidy per quintal to these farmers. He also said potato should be made mandatory in mid-day meal for school children.

Babulal said big companies are making huge money by making packaged products from potato but the farmers are suffering. Congress member Deepender Hooda raised demand for setting up of an airport in Meham in Haryana.

Hooda criticised government’s decision to set up an airport in Jewar in Greater Noida without considering Meham. He said the previous government was seriously considering setting up of an airport in Meham and had cleared so many bottlenecks.

“But despite that, Meham was not considered at all. The government must set up an airport in Meham,” he said. Last month, the government had decided to set up an airport at Jewar in the next five years with a capacity to handle 30-50 million passengers per year.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has notified 3,000 hectares of land in Jewar for a world- class international airport. BJP member Ganesh Singh referred to a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General that food articles served by railways are unsuitable for human consumption. He suggested that frozen foods should be introduced by the railways to deal with the problem as they can be cooked quickly.