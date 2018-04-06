BJP mega rally in Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis draws Mahabharat, Lord Krishna analogy

BJP mega rally in Mumbai: Exuding confidence, Fadnavis said that BJP’s vastness should be unveiled to the “last worker”.

BJP mega rally in Mumbai: BJP is holding a mega rally in Mumbai today to commemorate its 38th Foundation Day. Maharashtra hief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the rally will showcase the strength and boost morale of party’s activists ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. He also invoked Mahabharat and said that in the epic, Lord Krishna had to show the great warrior Arjun the vastness before taking him to the battlefield. Exuding confidence, Fadnavis said that BJP’s vastness should be unveiled to the “last worker”. Almost five lakh people are expected to gather and Fadnavis said that this is not about headcounts or power play, according to The Indian Express report.

This comes nearly a month after thousands of farmers held the “long march” in the financial capital. “In Mahabharat, Lord Krishna had to show the great warrior Arjun the vastness before taking him to the battlefield. Similarly, every worker across 90,000 booths, spread across Maharashtra, has an able warrior ready to take on the big battle. But when they come to Mumbai and see the vastness of the organisation, it would work magic,” Fadnavis has said.

Congress has lashed out at the BJP over the rally saying this was “rubbing salt into the wounds of farmers”. Fadnavis, however, defended the decision to mobilise the rally. “A humble worker, who is silently confined to his/her booth in a distant village or hamlet and carrying out the work for the organisation will get a glimpse of the vastness of the party as they transcend their boundaries to participate in the maha rally at the BJP foundation day,” Fadnavis said.

BJP central leadership is also hoping that the Maharashtra will lead the nation towards rebuilding ‘New India’ in 2019.”