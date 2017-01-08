BJP wins big in Faridabad civic polls, claims voters gave thumbs up to Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive

Faridabad civic polls: The big victory has encouraged the saffron party which was highly criticised for the note-ban referring the difficulties of common people and assured the people’s support to the party. (Reuters)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a landslide victory in the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad. The BJP candidates won in 30 wards out of 40 wards in the civic polls on Sunday while the rest 10 wards were secured by independent candidates. After winning heavily in the Chandigarh Municipal Elections in December, last year, the BJP was keeping its eyes on Faridabad election as it was the first poll in Delhi NCR after historic demonetisation move of the Centre.

The big victory has encouraged the saffron party which was highly criticised for the note-ban referring the difficulties of common people and assured the people’s support to the party. The BJP MP representing the Faridabad constituency Krishan Pal Gurjar gave the credit of the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to AajTak, Gurjar said that the people of Haryana once again showed their trust on the good governance of the Modi government and they are satisfied with it.

The BJP leader said that there were many attempts to mislead people against BJP in the civic polls but the elections result have cleared that the people of Faridabad cannot be misled and extend full-fledged support to the Government. Even they have accepted the note-ban decision with open arms as it is in the interest of the economy by making it free from black money, corruption and fake currency, said Gurjar.

The municipal election was a battleground between the Congress and the BJP but the former political party did not contest the election on symbols and supported the candidates adhering to the ideology of the party.