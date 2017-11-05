BJP lodges complaint against BJD SC cell convenor for making rape survivor’s identity public

The opposition BJP today lodged a complaint against ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Scheduled Caste Cell chief accusing him of making public the identity of the Koraput gang rape survivor. (Image: Reuters)

The opposition BJP today lodged a complaint against ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Scheduled Caste Cell chief accusing him of making public the identity of the Koraput gang rape survivor. A team led by BJP state secretary Dilip Mallick filed a complaint at the Mahila police station here demanding action against Convenor of BJD SC Cell, Bishnu Das, alleging that he had made the rape survivor’s identity public. Mallick alleged that Das had disclosed the name and address of the minor girl in a report, besides making her identity public at a press meet. Disclosing details about gang rape survivor was a criminal offence and it amounted to violation of the Supreme Court’s guidelines, he said. Denying the allegations, Das said he had never made the name and identity of the rape survivor public and that he had simply mentioned the place where the incident had taken place.

Congress also intensified its stir on the issue. A Congress delegation led by Koraput MLA, Krishna Chandra Sagaria submitted a memorandum to Governor SC Jamir seeking his intervention for giving justice to the rape survivor. The Congress is demanding immediate arrest of the accused, free treatment for the girl in a reputed private hospital in Bhubaneswar, a judicial probe into the incident, release of her medical report and Rs 50 lakh compensation.

The party workers, who staged a sit-in near Raj Bhavan here November 2, vowed to continue their stir till the 14-year-old survivor gets justice. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President, Prasad Harichandan alleged that the state government was shielding the accused. The minor girl from a remote village of Koraput district was allegedly raped by four men near Kunduli on October 10. In her statement to the police, she had claimed that the accused were in combat uniforms.