BJP-Left spar in Lok Sabha over Kerala killings

The Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed disruption and a brief adjournment following angry exchanges between the Left and BJP members over political killings in Kerala. Communist Party of India-Marxist’s P. Karunakaran took objection to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Secretary of his party’s State Committee being named in the House. Immediately, Bharatiya Janata Party members raised their pitch in protest. This was countered by the Left members. As members from both sides created a ruckus, the House was briefly adjourned. When the House resumed at 12.30 p.m., Left members continued to protest and also trooped near the Speaker’s podium. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan initially denied permission to Karunakaran to speak again, saying it would lead to similar scenes of protest. She later permitted him to complete what he was saying. Karunakaran said CPI-M workers have also been attacked “in large numbers” in Kerala.