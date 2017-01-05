BJP leaders to meet Rajnath Singh today after offices, workers attacked in West Bengal

West Bengal BJP leaders will meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh this afternoon after TMC workers allegedly attacked BJP offices across the state, hurling bombs and setting them on fire following arrest of party’s Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay. (Reuters image)

West Bengal BJP leaders will meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh this afternoon after TMC workers allegedly attacked BJP offices across the state, hurling bombs and setting them on fire following arrest of party’s Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 pm. Earlier, a BJP delegation met West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi and petitioned him for imposition of President’s rule in the state due to deteriorating law and order situation.

Furious over the arrest of Bandyopadhyay, TMC leader in the Lok Sabha and a close Mamata Banerjee aide, party workers also demonstrated in front of CBI offices in Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar, where the MP was taken for production in a court after his arrest. TMC MPs attempted a protest march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in the national capital but were detained mid way.

Watch this video

Bandyopadhyay, TMC’s face in New Delhi, was the second party MP after actor-turned-politician Tapas Pal to be held in connection with the alleged Rs 15,000 crore chit fund scam which spanned several states including West Bengal and Odisha.

Hours after alleged TMC workers vandalised the state BJP headquarters in downtown Kolkata last evening, they attacked the house of state party general secretary Krishna Bhattacharya in Hooghly district.

Watch this video

Three men with their faces covered came on a motorcycle to her house in Konnanagar Jorapukur Ghat at 9 last night and started hurling bombs, Bhattacharya said. They barged into the house, abused her, smashed a windowpane, damaged furniture and assaulted her, Bhattacharya said in her police complaint.

In another incident at Chinsurah in Hooghly district, alleged TMC workers set on fire a BJP office. A police officer said some miscreants set ablaze the Chinsurah Mandal office of the BJP this evening after beating up two party workers and chasing them away.

Watch this video

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya held out a veiled threat to TMC to “mend its ways or face consequences” and wondered if Mamata Banerjee and her MPs would be able to go around the country or enter New Delhi if his party began a protest against them.

(With agency inputs)