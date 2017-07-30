BJP leaders Prakash Javadekar, Amar Singh praise Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar; no need to politicise, says Kiren Rijiju

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, MP Amar Singh and Delhi BJP leader Satish Upadhyay were among those who attended the special screening in the Films Division Auditorium last evening. (Reuters)

Renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar organised special screening of his latest movie ‘Indu Sarkar’ here, with some ministers and other politicians gracing the occasion and praising it. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, MP Amar Singh and Delhi BJP leader Satish Upadhyay were among those who attended the special screening in the Films Division Auditorium last evening. “After ‘Pink’ I saw #InduSarkar on invitation. Tempted to rate it high but I’m told a politician has reserved the right of reviewing a film,” tweeted Rijiju after watching the movie. In another tweet, he said, “What a film! Purely from artistic point of view #InduSarkar is a masterpiece. I don’t understand why Congress Party is threatening?” Apparently commenting on the opposition to the film by the Congress, he added, “Emergency was a reality, #InduSarkar is a film. No need to politicize. 1975-77 remains the darkest period of Independent India.” Amar Singh also tweeted, “Saw #InduSarkar movie with @imbhandarkar wonderful amazing and touching performance of @IamKirtiKulhari playing indu is more real then reel.” The film, which depicts the Emergency period under the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is being vehemently opposed by the Congress. Bhandarkar has questioned the Congress opposition, saying he has not mentioned the name of any politician in the movie. “Kudos @imbhandarkar 4 highlighting horrors of emergency in #InduSarkar so vividly. A mst watch performance especialy for d award wapsi gang,” tweeted Upadhyay, former president of Delhi BJP.

Bhandarkar has earlier made a number of hit movies like ‘Chandni Bar’ which had won the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues. He has also received the National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film and Best Director for ‘Page 3’ and ‘Traffic Signal’, respectively. ‘Fashion’ also was a major hit movie.