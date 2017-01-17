BJP leaders meet EC officials over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘hand’ remark, demand seize of party symbol

The commission had taken the issue seriously, says Naqvi. (ANI)

Days after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi claims stating that he found he party’s symbol (hand or palm) in the images of Gods, the BJP leaders met senior officials of the Election Commission today, complaining about the issue. Speaking to media persons, after meeting officers, party leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the commission had taken the issue seriously and would take necessary steps.

Demanding that the party symbol must be seized Naqvi also said that the remark by the Congress vice president was a case of corrupt practices and also a violation of Model Code of Conduct. Further hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, the minister also said that by the statement the former was trying to tell voters that if they are voting for the symbol, they are actually voting for their religion.

Seconding his opinion, another BJP leader and Union cabinet colleague Prakash Javadekar pointed out that by giving the statement the Congress vice president had actually not only insulted the famous personalities but also religion has been used for the sake of the politics.

Few days, speaking at the function, the Congress vice president had allegedly co-related symbols of Congress with Shivji, Buddha, Guru Nanak, Mahavir. A BJP delegation led by former MLC Shyam Nandan Singh had met a chief electoral officer(CEO) and requested him to take action against Rahul Gandhi and his party. The delegation which also handed over a video footage of the speech alleged that the comments were against the recent Supreme Court’s order.