BJP leaders felicitate mothers of Army martyrs

To observe death anniversary of Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, BJP leaders felicitated mothers of martyred Army personnel at a programme here yesterday. Maharashtra Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, Mumbai BJP general secretary Amarjeet Mishra along with others felicitated the mothers of the martyrs — Anuradha Gore and Grace Acharya. The programme was organised by Kamaldeep Foundation, , founded by Mishra.

Anuradha is mother of Capt Vinayak Gore and Grace is mother of Major Yashen Acharya. The two Army officers were killed in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Mungantiwar highlighted the Army’s role in restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “No force of the world can separate Kashmir from India, till we have youths like Capt Vinayak Gore and Major Yashen Acharya,” he said.