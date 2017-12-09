BJP leader’s explosive claim: Mani Shankar Aiyar, Manmohan Singh, Pak envoy met before ‘neech Aadmi’ comment

senior BJP leader Ajay Aggarwal made an explosive claim of a proof of a secret meeting between Pakistan Government’s envoy, former PM Manmohan Singh and suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar (IE file image)

Adding fuel to the fire caused by the ‘neech aadmi’ comment controversy, senior BJP leader Ajay Aggarwal made an explosive claim of a proof of a secret meeting between Pakistan Government’s envoy, former PM Manmohan Singh and suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, reported ANI. As per the report, Ajay Aggarwal alleged that on 6th December evening, a meeting took place at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s residence where Pak envoy, Former PM Manmohan Singh, Former VP Hamid Ansari & some Congress leaders were present. Aggarwal also claimed that there was a huge deployment at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s resident and the road was blocked. “The very next day, Mani Shankar Aiyar made a statement terming the Prime Minister as ‘neech’,” Agrawal said. The BJP leader added that the meeting might be a strategy planned by the Congress. “What transpired I don’t know but the very next day he made the ‘Neech Aadmi’ comment for PM Narendra Modi. It may be for the polarisation of votes, their strategy, what conspired, the nation must come to know about it”, Aggarwal said.

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Thursday afternoon had started a new war by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘neech’ and ill-mannered. While talking to media about the Ambedkar International Centre that was inaugurated by PM Modi earlier that day, Aiyar said that there was no need to do cheap politics on the occasion. “Ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, is mein koi sabhyata nahi hai, aur aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai?” he had asked.

This remark came in response to PM Modi’s statement earlier that day where he had hit out at Congress by saying that parties seeking votes in BR Ambedkar’s name tried to erase his contribution in nation building and did little to build the Ambedkar International Centre conceived 23 years ago. Retorting to Aiyar, PM Modi said Congress leaders were speaking in a language that was not acceptable in a democracy.

However, after Aiyar’s outrageous speech, the Congress distanced itself from the controversy that followed afterwards. In fact, the Congress later suspended him from its primary membership and the A K Antony-headed disciplinary action committee issued him a show-cause notice. Rahul Gandhi had also disapproved of his remark and told him to apologise to the Prime Minister.