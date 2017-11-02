BJP leader Yashwant Sinha to visit Gujarat on Congress’ invitation

BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who had recently caused a flutter by criticising the Centre for its handling of the economy, will be on a three-day tour of poll- bound Gujarat starting November 14, on an invitation from an NGO supported by the Congress party. (Image: IE)

The former Union finance minister would interact with the business community and deliver lectures in Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surat, a Congress leader said today. The events are slated to be organised by the Loksahi Bachao Andolan (Save Democracy Campaign), an NGO supported by the Congress.

During his lectures, the former finance minister, whose son Jayant Sinha is a minister in the BJP-led central government, is likely to speak about demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the two steps which are being showcased as major economic achievements by the current dispensation. Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had recently interacted with the traders of Rajkot on the GST and on the subject of ‘State of Economy’, though not under the banner of any political party.

The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to the polls in two phases — on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 18. In a recent newspaper article, Sinha had criticised the Centre and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in particular for the handling of the economy, which he said was on a “downward spiral and is poised for a hard landing”.

He had also written that many people in the BJP were aware of this reality, but not speaking up out of fear.