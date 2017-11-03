Yashwant Sinha to speak on reservation in Patna

The meeting, called by Vanchit Varg Morcha — a non-political forum — will be held at A N Sinha Institute of Social Sciences, Patna, on November 10, Indian Express reported.

BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has been invited by former Bihar Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary to attend an event in Patna. Sinha will be the lead speaker at a discussion on reservation which will be presided over by Uday Narayan Choudhary. The meeting, called by Vanchit Varg Morcha — a non-political forum — will be held at A N Sinha Institute of Social Sciences, Patna, on November 10, Indian Express reported.

Sinha had caused a flutter recently by criticizing Narendra Modi government’s handling of the country’s economy. When Sinha was asked whether he would attend the meeting, his reply on Whatsapp was, ”Yes, I am.” Choudhary said Sinha would “deliver the keynote address on vanchiton ke aarthik, samajik evam rojgar ki vartaman sthiti (current economic, social and employment status of the deprived). We are looking forward to his views as we decide to conduct a seminar on reservation at Patna every month. We are not the one to keep quiet now.”

JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi said, ”The JD(U) in general and the party in particular has been sensitive to Dalit causes. Nitish Kumar was the one who made Choudhary the Speaker twice and Jitan Ram Manjhi, another Mahadalit, the CM. It is not fair of Udayji to take on Nitish Kumar, who has done a lot for Dalit uplift and just yesterday announced reservation in outsourcing.” Choudhary further said the Nitish Kumar government had been ignoring the causes of Dalits. Choudhary had also said that the BJP would keep “ill-treating” Nitish Kumar. The main motive behind floating Vanchit Varg Morcha, he said was to make people aware on tweaking of reservation norms in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test to study medicine. He also claimed support of several Dalit leaders and scholars for his cause.