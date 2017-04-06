BJP leader Vijay Goel looks to make Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Mohalla Sabha’ tactic boomerang on the Delhi CM

Union minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday held a Mohalla Sabha of his own and addressed over a hundred people at Ghanta Ghar in Chandni Chowk. (Representative Photo: PTI)

Mohalla Sabha – an initiative that enables local people to talk about civic projects being undertaken in their area with their local legislators – was brought up by the Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) government in Delhi. The legislators were expected to speak about the party’s work, discuss and share grievances and take feedback from the local people. But now BJP has sought to hit back at the Delhi CM and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal with his own tactics! The Union minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday held a Mohalla Sabha of his own and addressed over a hundred people at Ghanta Ghar in Chandni Chowk, as reported by Hindustan Times. In his speech, Goel targetted the Chief Minister for allegedly misusing public funds for repaying his personal debt.

Goel in his public gathering distributed a questionnaire to the people and asked them to answer two questions, first, ‘If the defamation case against Kejriwal is a personal suit, so can the CM pay the fees to his lawyer Ram Jethmalani from government exchequer?’ And second, ‘Is Kejriwal fooling people by making fake promises again and again?’

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Goel said that the party workers will hold such mohalla sabhas across the city and the motive behind such gatherings is to collect opinion of the people on Kejriwal using public funds for his defence, which will further be handed over to Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Goel added that Kejriwal had earlier wasted Rs 97 crore from the government exchequer on advertising his party and their work and that they want Delhiites to know why Kejriwal is wasting their money for his defence which ideally should be paid from his own pocket.

In his high-powered legal battle with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Arvind Kejriwal racked up a legal bill of Rs 3.42 crore which he sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office for clearance wherein he sought the payment to be settled through taxpayers’ money. In this case against Jaitley, senior advocate Ram Jethmalani is representing Kejriwal in court.