BJP leader Sushil Modi hits out at Lalu Prasad kin, claims Tej Pratap got 13 acres as gift when he was 3

Strengthening up his ante against the ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday claimed that Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav was gifted more than 13 acres of land in 1992 at a time when he was three year old and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav was the chief minister of state. The gift of 13 acre and 12 decimal land came from Rama Devi, now a BJP MP from Sheohar and wife of former RJD minister Brij Bihari Prasad, Indian Express quoted the the deed for gift.

As per further details mentioned in the deed, in March 1992, Rama Devi gifted 2 plots – one measuring 9 acres and 24 decimal, and the other of 3 acres and 88 decimal Kishanpur mouza, under Kudni police station in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. The Indian Express report further informed that Rama Devi gifted these lands to Tej Pratap and despite being a minor, he takes care of her as much as possible. Rama Devi, who was happy with Tej’s gesture, decided to gift the lands to him, it added.

When asked about the same with Rama Devi, she said, “Yes, I had given my plot as gift to Tej Pratap on instruction of my husband. We were not using the land anyway, and my husband impressed upon me that giving the land to Lalu Prasad would bring road and electricity to the area; he was the CM. There was no (other) consideration for giving the gift.”

However, she did not explained the reasons for offering the gift as it was mentioned in the deed. Her husband was an RJD leader who was reportedly gunned down in 1998 after Rama Devi became the Lok Sabha MP for the first time. She won the 2009 and 2014 General Elections on a BJP ticket.

When asked to comment on the entire finding, Sushil Modi said, “I am not surprised at this deed of gift. By now, it has become clear Lalu Prasad adopted ways of getting plots for favouring people.” The BJP leader also alleged that Rama Devi had gifted the land to Lalu Prasad’s family for making her husband a minister.

However, RJD has totally dismissed the charged. Speaking to PTI, spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav said, “Everything is in public domain. If the donor (Rama Devi) has no problem in offering a gift, why is Sushil Modi hassled?”