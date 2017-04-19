BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi targets Lalu Yadav’s sons, says Tej, Tejashwi ‘own Benami property’

Addressing a press conference, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday alleged RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sons own “Benami property.”(Image: The Indian Express)

Addressing a press conference, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday alleged RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sons own “Benami property.” The senior BJP leader backed his allegation by presenting documents from the Registrar of Companies. He went on to say that, Lalu’s son’s, both, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav did not disclose ‘Benami’ properties in their affidavits. He further said Lalu’s family has acquired many ‘proxy’ properties.

However, no one from the RJD chief’s family responded to the allegations. However, it was Mrityunjay Tiwari, one of the RJD spokesperson, who stepped up with a response and said, “Sushil Modi has failed to prove his claim of Rs 90 lakh soil purchase and has been on an allegation-making spree. The RJD chief has said once and for all that they are ready for any probe,” the Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, attacking Lalu’s sons, Sushil Modi said, ” In 2008, a company called AB Export purchased a house in New Friends Colony (Delhi) for Rs 5 crore. Delight Marketing Company Private Limited, that later converted into Lara Projects LLP, had shown its office address at that property… In 2011, the ownership of the company — and the house — was transferred to Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap and sister Chanda.”

Responding to the charges put by Sushil Modi, Tiwari said,“They have complied with all norms. I have to see details to answer specific queries.”

Earlier, Sushil Modi had demanded a CBI probe into the benami properties and lands owned by Lalu’s sons. He said,“The Chief Minister should show courage and hand over to CBI the probe into the benami properties and land amassed by RJD president Lalu Prasad and his family through corrupt means. Nitish Kumar should neither come under pressure from Lalu Prasad nor should he fear that his government would lose power.”

However, no response has come from the chief minister’s office as yet on the issue.