BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi demands sacking of Lalu’s minister son Tej Pratap

Modi, the former Deputy Chief Minister, also asked the CM to order probe into the alleged “soil purchase scam” of worth Rs 90 lakh. (PTI)

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today demanded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sack his Environment and Forest Minister Tej Pratap Yadav for his alleged involvement in the “soil purchase scam”. Modi, the former Deputy Chief Minister, also asked the CM to order probe into the alleged “soil purchase scam” of worth Rs 90 lakh. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should order a high level probe into the ‘soil purchase scam’ in which Tej Pratap Yadav is involved. CM should sack Yadav from his cabinet without making any delay,” Modi said while talking to reporters here on the sidelines of ‘Janata Darbar’ at his official residence.

You may also like to watch:

Modi charged Lalu Prasad’s minister-son Tej Pratap Yadav of giving contract of Rs 90 lakh for earth filling work in Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park located in the state capital.

Yadav’s department, under whose jurisdiction the Park falls, gave away the contract of Rs 90 lakh to a company without following the tender process for construction of a pathway and beautification work in the park, Modi alleged.

“The entire episode smacks of misappropriation of public money…Politicians have too started reaping benefits by forming ‘shell’ companies in Bihar also,” Modi said.