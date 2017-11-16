BJP leader Shiva Kumar shot dead in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh; investigation underway

Picture of the car in which the leader was shot dead. (Photo: ANI)

BJP leader Shiva Kumar on Thursday was shot dead in Greater Noida. Kumar was with his security guard were both shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Bisrakh, Greater Noida, as per ANI report. The cause of the killing is still unknown. The police reached the sight of the incident to investigate the matter, as per Times of India report. Shiva Kumar was in his Toyota Fortuner car when the bike-borne assailants reportedly drove up and fired shots at the car. The leader died instantly along with his security guard, however, according to media reports, there were two more people in the car but their whereabouts is not known. As reported by ANI, Kumar’s car then swerved and hit a divider after the shots were fired.

(Further Details Awaited)