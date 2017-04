BJP leader Shazia Ilmi.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shazia Ilmi is all set to file a FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party supporters who trolled her by using filthy remarks against her. The leader took to twitter and wrote, “Will be lodging a FIR ag AAP supporters who have posted filthy remarks abt me at Mandir Marg Police Station at 3:30 PM. Pl join.” The leader in an interview with Times Now confirmed the news about filling the FIR.

@shaziailmi Will be lodging an FIR ag AAP supporters who have posted filthy remarks abt me at Mandir Marg Police Station at 3:30pm . Pl join — shazia ilmi (@shaziailmi) April 18, 2017

