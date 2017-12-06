BJP leader Rao calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Babar Bhakt’, ‘Kin of Khilji’ for opposing Ram temple in Ayodhya

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Source: PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday morning hit out at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in a tweet. The BJP leader took to the micro-blogging site and accused Rahul Gandhi of teaming up with the Owaisis and Jilanis to oppose Ram temple in Ayodhya. Narasimha Rao said that the Congress VP is a disciple of Babar and a kin of Khilji. “Rahul Gandhi has teamed up with Owaisis, Jilanis to oppose Ram temple in Ayodhya. Rahul Gandhi is certainly a “Babar Bhakt” & a “Kin of Khilji”. Babar destroyed Ram temple & Khilji plundered Somnath. Nehru dynasty sided with both Islamic invaders.Travesty & Perversity of dynasty!” he wrote in this tweet.

This tweet comes one day after Congress had said that the order of the apex court on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue should be acceptable to all. The party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also accused BJP of raking up the Ayodhya issue to escape from the “failed” development promises. “The BJP is running away from the main issues and in order to escape from failed development promises, Amit Shah is raking up the Ram Mandir issue,” he alleged.

“The truth is that the entire matter of Ram Janmbhoomi is under consideration of the Supreme Court. Congress has been saying since day one that the government and political parties should take a decision in the matter at the earliest after consulting the Supreme Court and the order of the Supreme Court should be acceptable to all,” he had said.

Rahul Gandhi has teamed up with Owaisis, Jilanis to oppose Ram temple in Ayodhya. Rahul Gandhi is certainly a “Babar Bhakt” & a “Kin of Khilji”. Babar destroyed Ram temple & Khilji plundered Somnath. Nehru dynasty sided with both Islamic invaders.Travesty & Perversity of dynasty! — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) December 6, 2017

Yesterday, the Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah had asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party to clear their stand on the Ram Janmabhoomi case after (party leader and) lawyer Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court that hearing in the matter should be held after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Supreme Court had rejected the vehement submission of Sunni Waqf Board and others that hearing of appeals in the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute be conducted in July 2019 after the general elections and fixed February 8 to hear them. The decision was taken by a special bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also “prima facie” declined the demand put by a battery of senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal and Rajeev Dhavan that the appeals be either referred to a five or seven judge bench, keeping in mind the sensitive nature of the case and its ramifications on the country’s secular fabric and polity.