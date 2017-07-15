BJP leader expresses shock over special treatment to V K Sasikala

The party wanted a high-level probe into the incident, BJP national secretary H Raja told reporters here. (Image: PTI)

BJP today expressed shock over allegations that AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala had paid Rs two crore to jail officials for getting preferential treatment in Bengaluru central prison.The party wanted a high-level probe into the incident, BJP national secretary H Raja told reporters here. Though the Karnataka government has ordered an inquiry into the episode, BJP wanted an high level probe into the incident, since another senior AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran was facing serious charges of conspiring with an alleged middleman to bribe election commission officals to get the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol for his party, Raja said.

On opposition to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, Raja, here to flag-off a new train to Pollachi, said opposition parties “have not understood it properly.” In the shortest possible time, this will benefit the common man, he said. On National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Raja said this has not affected prospects of the state’s students and those who have studied under CBSE included Tamils. Referrring to actor Kamal Haasan’s reported remarks on corruption, Raja said “why should he criticise others, when he himself is allegedly involved in hosting controversial and obscene shows through ‘Bigg Boss’, which is bound to destroy Tamil culture and tradition.”