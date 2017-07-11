BJP leader creates flutter, tells Nitish Kumar, leave Mahagathbandhan, get outside support. (IE)

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nityanand Rai created a flutter on Monday by “offering BJP’s outside support” to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but only if he decides to walk out of the Mahagathbandhan as per Indian Express report. Rai soon withdrew his statement and said that it is for the party’s central leaders to take a call on such important matters. All this happened a day before JD(U) was to meet the party legislators in Bihar to discuss the political condition. The BJP leader told a news channel in New Delhi about the BJP’s “outside support offer” as per the report. He later said,”“What I meant was, let Nitish Kumar first take a decision on snapping ties with the Grand Alliance. Our central leadership can take a call on it (subsequently).” He added that the Mahagathbandhan is going through a turmoil and the BJP is keeping a watch on the situation.

A lot of pressure is being exerted on Nitish by BJP to get deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav to resign after the CBI booked him in a corruption case along with his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad and mother and former CM Rabri Devi, among others. Downplaying all the allegations by RJD and the Congress that BJP is trying to destabilise the Grand alliance in Bihar, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said,”The Grand Alliance is crumbling under Lalu Prasad’s burden of corruption.”

LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan who also is an NDA ally said,“Nitish should decide if he wants to remain sushashan babu (Mr Governance) or with a tainted leader such as Lalu.” Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi said,” “He (Nitish) made me resign within five hours of taking oath as a minister in 2005 following a pending case. Why can he not show the same moral authority by asking Tejashwi to resign.”